iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

