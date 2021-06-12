iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,870,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,040,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $424.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

