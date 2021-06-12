iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $429,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

IVE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 454,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

