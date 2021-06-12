iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Short Interest Update

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISGN remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. iSign Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Get iSign Solutions alerts:

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iSign Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSign Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.