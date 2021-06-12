iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:STAR opened at $18.38 on Friday. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

