iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ISUN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 79,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,555. iSun has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts expect that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iSun news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $359,222.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,729,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

