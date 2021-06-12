IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Wednesday. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.49.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

