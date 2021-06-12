Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 84,260 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.28. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

