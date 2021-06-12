Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £319.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

