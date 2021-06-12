Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0054. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £319.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.
In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
