Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $164,425.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.