Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.