Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

