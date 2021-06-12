John Dobak Sells 1,118 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,694,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DermTech by 785.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

