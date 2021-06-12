John Geschke Sells 3,893 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $646,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

