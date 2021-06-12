JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JOYY were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of YY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

