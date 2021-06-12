JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,895,354 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of State Street worth $791,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

NYSE STT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

