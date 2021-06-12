JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.14% of Ross Stores worth $485,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,497,649. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

ROST opened at $120.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

