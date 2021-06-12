JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 934,847 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.82% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $630,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

