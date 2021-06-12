JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $562.05 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,707,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.29% of Healthpeak Properties worth $562,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $167,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,516,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,760,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,571,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

