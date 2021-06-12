JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $867.39 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $867,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.