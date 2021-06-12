JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,330,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $522,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

