JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $173.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters. Also, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, going forward.”

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

