JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,160,820 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,587,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $686,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.