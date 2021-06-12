JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

