Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

