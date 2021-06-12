Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

