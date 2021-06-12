Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,724 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 109,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

