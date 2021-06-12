Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,114 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

