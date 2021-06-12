Justin J. File Buys 24,500 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

