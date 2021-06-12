K21 Trading 46.8% Lower Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, K21 has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $660,002.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,140,537 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

