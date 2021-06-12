Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAYS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

