Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,161 shares of company stock worth $710,438. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.