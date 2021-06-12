Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,672 shares of company stock worth $6,406,434. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

