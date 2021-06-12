Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,742,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

