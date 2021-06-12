Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

