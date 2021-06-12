Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $361,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

