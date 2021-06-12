Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.