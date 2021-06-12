KeyCorp Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.