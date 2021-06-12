Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 5,475 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEYS opened at $147.83 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

