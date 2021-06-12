Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.82.

KEYS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 636,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

