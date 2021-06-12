Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KYYWF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.