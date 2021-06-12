Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

