KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $369.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $320.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

