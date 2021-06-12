Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $239.02 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253,257 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 30.9% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $239,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 11,387,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,532. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

