Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.60. Kopin shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 7,598 shares traded.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a P/E ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

