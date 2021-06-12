K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

