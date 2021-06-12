Kurt A. Kane Sells 153,886 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
