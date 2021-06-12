Kurt A. Kane Sells 153,886 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

