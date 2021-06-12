Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Raised to B at TheStreet

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LSBK opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

