Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

