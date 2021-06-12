LifeMD’s (LFMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

